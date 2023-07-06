After Threads launch, Mark Zuckerberg's first ‘playful’ tweet at Elon Musk after over a decade goes viral

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has been on the microblogging platform Twitter for over a decade. However, he recently made his first tweet using an iconic Spiderman pointing to Spiderman meme, indirectly announcing the launch of the Twitter alternative, Threads.

Threads is the latest microblogging social media platform developed by Meta to take on Twitter. According to Zuckerberg, the platform has already attracted over two million users in just two hours. He also predicts that Threads will soon become the mainstream public conversation app with over one billion users.Notably, the app enables users to seamlessly transfer their existing follower lists and account names from Instagram, Meta's popular photo and video-sharing platform with a user base exceeding 2 billion, which includes renowned brands, celebrities, and content creators.“There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it," Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday in a post on Threads. “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will."