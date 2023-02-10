Ahead of Valentine's Day ChatGPT helps couples in writing love letters

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by San Francisco-based AI research company OpenAI, has now become a ‘Valentine tool’. It is stealing the hearts of many Indians who are using artificial technology for writing love letters for Valentine's Day.McAfee has released a report about the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on communication, even in matters of the heart. The study, named “Modern Love”, surveyed 5,000 people across nine countries, including India, and discovered that 78 per cent of Indian respondents could not distinguish between a love letter written by AI tool, ChatGPT, and one written by a human.

62 per cent of Indian adults plan to use AI to write their love letters this Valentine’s Day, the highest out of all countries surveyed. 73 per cent of Indian respondents also use AI to enhance their dating profiles.The results of the study highlight both the advantages and potential downsides of AI as tools such as ChatGPT become more prevelant. The majority (60 per cent) of Indian respondents preferred a machine-generated love note, with 59 per cent saying it would make them feel more confident.However, 57 per cent of Indian respondents said they would be offended if they found out the love letter they received was written by a machine.