AI-powered sex robots to replace human partners in bedroom?

A former senior executive at Google predicted that sex robots powered by artificial intelligence could eliminate the need for a human partner in the bedroom. Mohammad "Mo" Gawdat, a former executive at Google, has made a big prediction about artificial intelligence (AI). He thinks that AI-powered sex robots will become so lifelike that it will be hard for people to tell them apart from real human partners.

As per the report, Gawdat talked about this in an interview on the "Impact Theory" podcast with Tom Bilyeu on YouTube. Gawdat said that AI will soon allow us to have pretend sexual experiences using special headsets, like Apple's Vision Pro or a Quest 3, which show us things in virtual reality. These headsets, with the help of AI-powered bots, will make us feel like we are actually interacting with real sex robots. Gawdat explained that sometimes our brains can be easily tricked by things that aren't real. If AI can act and feel like humans, it might be difficult for us to know if our experiences are real or not.

He also spoke about a possibility where technology directly connects to our brains. This could make us feel like we are talking to and interacting with another person, and we might not even need a human partner in the future. Gawdat knows that real human relationships can be complicated and messy. He thinks that AI could be so advanced that it can copy the mental and emotional parts of being close to someone, like having a friend or being in love. There is an ongoing debate about whether AI-powered bots should be considered "sentient," which means having feelings and thoughts like humans. But Gawdat says that if we feel a strong connection with the AI, it doesn't really matter if they are considered real or not