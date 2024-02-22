Air India's 737 MAX aircraft to be equipped with Collins' advanced avionics

New Delhi, Feb 22 RTX business Collins Aerospace has been selected by Air India for a full suite of avionics hardware catering to the airline's expanding Boeing 737 MAX fleet, an airline official said on Thursday.

The deal was announced at the ongoing Singapore Airshow 2024.

The comprehensive package includes communication, navigation, surveillance equipment and air data sensors, designed to enhance safety, fuel efficiency and operational performance of Air India's fleet.

"This avionics agreement marks a collaborative effort that will be foundational to Air India's 737 MAX fleet for years to come," said Craig Bries, Vice President and General Manager of Avionics Sales, Marketing, and Aftermarket Services at Collins Aerospace.

"Equipping their new MAX fleet with our advanced suite of avionics underscores Air India's trust in our technology and commitment to innovation. Collins' solutions will deliver exceptional performance and reliability, contributing to Air India's continued success," he said.

"Air India is pleased to have Collins Aerospace as a partner in our transformation journey. The company's full suite of avionics hardware will serve our existing as well growing fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India.

The Air India spokesman said that Collins' suite of advanced avionics will work in harmony to improve operations through every phase of flight on Air India's MAX aircraft. "Multi-mode receivers enable precision satellite and ground-based navigation, facilitating high position accuracy, improved integrity and future upgrades through a simple software update," the spokesperson said.

Collins' radio altimeters provide accurate digital height measurements during crucial approach, landing and climb-out phases, while actively filtering and mitigating any potential 5G cellular interference.

"Air India will also receive Collins' MultiScan ThreatTrack weather radar, which predicts adverse weather conditions and actively displays and analyses cells – providing real-time route adjustments, reducing long deviations and delays, and ensuring passengers enjoy a smoother journey," the spokesperson added.

