Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Shimla

New Delhi, Dec 19 Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Shimla.

The Airtel 5G services are currently operational at Mall Road, Sanjoli, Dhalli, BhattaKufar, Ridge and Sanjoli Helipad Area and a few other select locations.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

"Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO, Upper North said in a statement.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

The company says that it Promises to offer massive speeds, the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment.

Last month, Airtel launched its 5G services in Patna.

5G services have also kicked off in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Moreover, Bharti Airtel said it crossed the one million unique 5G user mark on its network, as the telecom operator rolls out 5G services in a phased manner.

There will be no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

