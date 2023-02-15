Airtel 5G Plus now live in all north-eastern states

New Delhi, Feb 15 Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said that its 5G services are now live in all states in the north-east region and existing data plans will work on 5G until the roll-out is complete.

The Airtel 5G Plus services are available in Kohima, Dimapur, Aizawl, Gangtok, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Airtel 5G Plus is already live in Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, Agartala and Itanagar.

"Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds," said Rajnish Verma, CEO Assam and North-Eastern states, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.A

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across all the cities in due course of time.

No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is already 5G enabled.

"Connectivity to north-eastern states is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most," said Verma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor