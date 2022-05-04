Amazon aims to log $20 bn worth exports from India by 2025

Bengaluru, May 4 E-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday announced it now aims exports worth $20 billion from India by 2025, thus doubling its goal.

In 2020, Amazon pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025.

The company said that cumulative exports by the Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) via its 'Global Selling' programme are currently on track to surpass the $5 billion milestone.

The programme took about three years to enable the first billion dollars, and the last two billion dollars have come in just 17 months, Amazon said during the 'Exports Digest 2022' event.

"Enhancing the export potential of Indian MSMEs is a key government priority and efforts are being made to support Indian MSMEs for their success in international markets," said Narayan Rane, Union Minister of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.

The global programme has witnessed good adoption among businesses of all sizes across the country and has grown to more than 1 lakh (100K) exporters since its launch in 2015, showcasing their products to customers worldwide through Amazon's 18 international websites.

"We are scaling up our pledge to boost exports from India using e-commerce to $20 billion by 2025. We will continue to work with all key stakeholders to make exports easier for the Indian MSMEs," said Amit Agarwal, SVP India and Emerging Markets, Amazon.

More than 1,000 Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling crossed Rs 1 crore in sales last year.

In 2021, several Indian entrepreneurs and businesses emerged as globally successful brands, underlining the popularity of 'Made in India' products in international markets, the company said.

