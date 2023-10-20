AMD introduces flagship Ryzen chips for new-age workstations

San Francisco, Oct 20 Chip-maker AMD has unveiled a new line-up of Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors for ultimate workstations, setting a new standard for computing performance and innovation in the industry.

The company introduced Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors and reintroduced the Threadripper processor lineup to the high-end desktop space.

The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors will be available later this year to customers, partners and through OEM partners, including Dell Technologies, HP, and Lenovo.

"These processors are a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class innovation and performance, and we're confident that they will unlock incredible creative potential in our users while continuing to raise the bar on energy efficiency in the most capable platform on the planet,” said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and GM, Computing and Graphics Business Group at AMD.

The processors provide the multi-core performance of “Zen 4” Threadripper 7000 Series processors.

Additionally, they are bolstered by AMD PRO technologies and offer the enterprise-level security and management features modern businesses require, and feature up to 96 cores and 192 processing threads of incredible performance for the workstation market, said the company.

“Additionally, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors offer up to 384MB of L3 cache along with eight channels for DDR5 memory for applications which require high memory capacity and bandwidth,” the company added.

Business leaders and IT decision makers can take advantage of cutting-edge security features, robust manageability tools, and enterprise-grade stability to ensure fast, reliable performance in any situation.

“Working closely with AMD, we’re expanding our portfolio of AI-ready workstations with the addition of the Precision 7875 Tower, equipped with the utmost scalability and power for demanding applications,” said Meghana Patwardhan, vice president, Commercial Client Products, Dell Technologies.

Jim Nottingham, senior vice president and division president, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc, added that Z by HP workstations are engineered to bring the power of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors to “today’s professionals and provide customers with a winning combination of performance and reliability,”

Meanwhile, the Threadripper 7000 Series is built to enable powerful I/O for desktop users, with up to 48 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes for graphics, storage, and more.

Capable of twice the memory bandwidth of typical dual-channel desktop systems, the quad-channel DDR5 memory controller on Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors can support even the most intensive workflows, said AMD.

Both AMD and NVIDIA offer compelling graphics options for Threadripper and Threadripper PRO-powered workstations.

“The combined technologies of AMD and NVIDIA will help professional users across industries tackle their most challenging workloads,” said Bob Pette, vice president of enterprise platforms at NVIDIA.

