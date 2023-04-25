Anupam Mittal cancels buying Elon Musk's Tesla after Twitter remove his blue tick

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India Judge, is among the popular names who recently lost their blue tick on Twitter after Elon Musk announced that users will have to pay for Twitter Blue subscription.In response to his lost Twitter blue checkmark, Mittal decided to cancel his plans to buy a Tesla. While some Twitter users were amused by his tweet, others suggested he pay for the verification badge or start a new Twitter platform in India. Mittal's Twitter account is still without a checkmark despite having over 2 lakh followers.

After Twitter's decision, many high-profile individuals including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt, and politicians like CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lost their verified blue ticks. Later, Elon Musk restored the badge for users with over a million followers and even said he was personally paying for some celebrities' Twitter Blue subscriptions to retain their checkmarks. These included basketball star LeBron James, Star Trek star William Shatner and author Stephen King. The company's new policy requires users to pay $8 per month for the badge. However, some celebrities had paid for the subscription. Actor Amitabh Bachchan had revealed was disappointed when his blue tick disappeared despite paying the fees.