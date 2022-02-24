Apex Legends Mobile to launch in select regions

San Francisco, Feb 24 Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that Apex Legends Mobile will have a limited regional launch in ten countries. The game first debuted last year as part of a closed beta.

The list of countries where this limited regional launch will take place includes Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Colombia.

"The Apex Legends Mobile is currently still in development and being optimised to run on a variety of devices. Notably, devices not supported during the limited region test are iOS devices with less than 2GB RAM and Android devices with less than 3GB RAM. We will be able to support Android devices with 2GB RAM," the company said in a statement.

Players can choose to play as Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic.

Apex Legends Mobile is being developed in-house by Respawn Entertainment. However, the studio is getting assistance from Chinese company Tencent.

Respawn also previously confirmed that Apex Legends Mobile will not feature cross-play with the PC or console versions of Apex Legends.

