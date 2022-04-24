App Store to likely remove outdated apps

San Francisco, April 24 Tech giant Apple is likely cracking down on apps that no longer receive updates.

In an email sent to affected developers titled "App Improvement Notice", Apple warned it will remove apps from the App Store that haven't been "updated in a significant amount of time" and gives developers just 30 days to update them, reports The Verge.

"You can keep this app available for new users to discover and download from the App Store by submitting an update for review in 30 days," the tech giant wrote in the email.

"If no update is submitted in 30 days, the app will be removed from sale," it added.

While Apple will remove the outdated apps from the App Store, any previously downloaded apps will remain on users' devices.

A number of app makers, like Protopop Games developer Robert Kabwe, have expressed their concerns about the change.

Kabwe said on Twitter that Apple is threatening to remove his fully-functional game, Motivoto, because it has not been updated since March 2019.

