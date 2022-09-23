Apple addresses camera shake issue on new iPhone Pro models with iOS 16.0.2 update

American tech giant Apple has rolled out a fix for the camera shaking issue that some users have been facing on their iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max smartphones.

According to GSM Arena, the issue is now being addressed as an iOS 16.0.2 update is now rolling out to iPhones ahead of schedule.

The shaking of the camera was seemingly caused by the second-generation sensor-shift OIS system in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max's main camera.

Some users reported loud shaking and grinding noises coming from the camera when opening a non-Apple app that used the camera and make the camera unusable for these apps. Not all units were affected though.

With the update other fixes were issued as well. There were some complaints about the new copy/paste prompt that came with iOS 16. It would ask users permission to copy and paste content between apps and its frequency was apparently annoying some users, reported GSM Arena.

The update also fixes an issue that was apparently breaking touch input for some users with unresponsive touch input following a display replacement affecting iPhone X, XR, and iPhone 11.

As per GSM Arena, the update is now rolling out to all supported iPhones. To get the update head into Settings, then General and finally Software Update.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor