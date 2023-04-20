Apple CEO Tim Cook officially launches first store in Delhi

Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Thursday welcomed customers at the company's first store opened in the national capital.Located at Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi, the barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates. However, the Saket store is smaller than the Apple store opened in Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday.The Apple Saket store in Delhi is half the size of the Mumbai store where the company will pay a portion of total sales from the store as rent or ₹40 lakh per month, whichever is higher, according to sources.

Cook during his visit met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the iPhone manufacturer is looking to invest more in the world's second-largest smartphone market.According to government sources, the iPhone maker is likely to double the employment base at its contract manufacturers in India to around 2 lakh soon. Cook, on his first trip to India in seven years, opened Apple's first official retail store in the country in Mumbai on Tuesday .Cook had last visited India in 2016 when the tech giant was just beginning to scale up operations in the country.