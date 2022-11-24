Apple, Epic Systems partner to bring health record tool on macOS

By IANS | Published: November 24, 2022 10:39 AM 2022-11-24T10:39:03+5:30 2022-11-24T10:50:21+5:30

San Francisco, Nov 24 Apple has partnered with medical records company Epic Systems to bring a health record ...

Apple, Epic Systems partner to bring health record tool on macOS | Apple, Epic Systems partner to bring health record tool on macOS

Apple, Epic Systems partner to bring health record tool on macOS

Next

San Francisco, Nov 24 Apple has partnered with medical records company Epic Systems to bring a health record tool on macOS.

Apple wanted Epic Systems to develop a native version of the tool for macOS, but the latter is instead working on one that would be simpler to use than a native application, reports AppleInsider.

Epic Systems is the largest provider of electronic health records in the US.

A report from 2021 claimed that over 250 million patients have a medical record kept by Epic Systems.

Last month, Apple's latest update of macOS Ventura had introduced a "Continuity Camera" feature that allowed users to connect their iPhone to a Mac to use it as a webcam with applications like FaceTime or Zoom.

With the new feature, users were able to use their iPhone as a web camera by wirelessly connecting it to their Mac.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Epic systems Epic systems us apple San Francisco San francisco bay Support company Apple education Apple app stores Store Jose d'sa Apple india store online