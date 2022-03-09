Apple Event 2022: Apple announces new flagship M1 Ultra desktop processor

Apple announced its latest chip during its ‘Peek Performance’ event, the M1 Ultra chip it is upgrading on the M1 Max silicone. Apple claims to have redesigned the M1 Max chip to push more power out of the M1 Ultra, with a huge upgrade on the number of transistors and bandwidth speed compared to the M1. It has 32 neural cores, and media engine. Apple says all this performance is delivered with 100W less power consumed to other chipsets in the market.

M1 Ultra is building on the M1 Max and allowing Apple to connect two M1 Max processors. The reason Apple can do this is because M1 Max has a special design two die design that allows for this connectivity with another M1 Max. M1 Ultra has a 114 billion transistors, which Apple claims is the most on a personal computer. M1 Ultra has a 20-core CPU and 64-core GPU. It has a 32-core Neural Engine. It is nearly 8 times faster than the M1 chipset. Apple also claims it can deliver the peak performance, while using much less power compared to traditional PC chips.

