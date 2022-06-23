Apple iOS 16 to further crack down on junk SMS messages

New Delhi, June 23 Apple is further cracking down on SMS-based junk messages and has revamped message filtering in the iOS 16 Beta for developers.

The new update allows developers of filter extensions to classify non-personal messages into 12 subcategories within "Transactions" and "Promotions."

The Transactions category includes finance, reminders, orders, health, public services, weather, carrier, rewards and others and the Promotions category includes offers, coupons and others, reports TechCrunch.

During its annual flagship developer conference WWDC22, Apple has outlined how developers can incorporate these categories into their SMS filters.

In the US, users will be able to report spam messages to carriers with a new "Report Junk" in iOS16.

The feature will be available only with select carriers.

Even if you are using iPhone in dual-SIM mode, you'll also be able to filter messages based on their SIMs, said the report.

iOS 16 has also introduced support for bypassing CAPTCHAs in supported apps and websites for users that can be found in the Settings app.

When enabled, iCloud will automatically and privately verify your device and Apple ID account in the background, eliminating the need for apps and websites to present you with a CAPTCHA verification prompt.

This new system will offer a better user experience for tasks such as signing into or creating an account, with improved user privacy and accessibility compared to CAPTCHA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor