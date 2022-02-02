Apple iPhone SE 3 iPad Air & iPad to be launched in India soon

Apple may soon launch an entry level iPhone model in India. The company may also launch two new iPad models in the country, according to 91 Mobiles. According to reports, import of these devices has started. It is also rumored that the iPhone SE 3, the new iPad Air, and the budget friendly iPad model will enter the country soon.

According to reports, the cheapest iPhone SE 3 could be launched in India in March or April. This phone is being imported with model numbers A2595, A2783 and A2784. The price of this phone can be around 300 dollars (around Rs. 23,000). However, the company has not yet given any official information about this.

The company is importing two models of iPad Air A2588 and A2589 in India. Prices can range from 500-700 dollars (approximately Rs 37,500 to Rs 52,300). The budget iPad can cost up to 300 dollar (about Rs. 23,000). The model numbers of this budget friendly Apple iPad are A2757 and A2761.

The iPhone SE 3 smartphone will hit the market with a 4.7-inch display. It will have a touch ID sensor. Some reports say that it will have a design similar to iPhone XR with Face ID. Some reports suggest that the phone may be introduced with A14 Bionic or new A15 Bionic chipset and 5G connectivity. These specs can only be called leaks until the phone launches.