Apple may launch new MacBook Pro on Jan 17

San Francisco, Jan 17 Tech giant Apple is set to make an announcement on Tuesday, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, and a new MacBook Pro is likely to debut at the event.

While Prosser said that the tech giant will share something in its PR newsroom, his collaborator Ian Zelbo mentioned that it will be hardware related and is expected to be the long-awaited M2-series MacBook Pro updates, reports AppleInsider.

However, if it is hardware, previous rumours point to two possibilities Apple's upcoming virtual reality (VR) headset or another M2-series chip update in Macs.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had mentioned last year that the new VR headset is likely to be announced this month, but earlier this month he claimed that the mass shipment of the headsets would be delayed to the end of quarter 2 (Q2) or quarter 3 (Q3) this year.

According to Kuo, the reason for the delay is that the development of the headsets was behind schedule "due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools."

Moreover, the M2 Pro and M2 Max versions of the MacBook Pro were expected for sometime in 2022, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently pushed those predictions late into 2023, the report said.

