Apple releases its classical music app on Android

San Francisco, May 31 Apple Music Classical app is now available for Android users, which they can download from the Google Play Store.

Apple Music and Apple Music Classical are two separate iPhone apps. The key difference between the two apps is how Apple Music Classical handles metadata.

Apple Music and Apple Music Classical for Android now have the same distinctions, according to 9to5Mac.

Users can gain access to Apple Music Classical by subscribing to Apple Music or Apple One.

The app includes ad-free classical music recordings with up to 192 kHz / 24-bit lossless audio, as well as thousands of recordings that support spatial audio.

There are currently over 5 million tracks and over 50 million data points with data attributes of 20,000+ composers, 115,000+ unique works, and 350,000+ movements available on the app.

Apple purchased the classical music streaming service Primephonic in 2021 and announced plans to launch a classical music app in the future.

Apple Music Classical first appeared on the iPhone in March this year.

Notably, the app's Android release precedes the release of an optimised app for iPad and Mac.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced that it will be shutting down the 'My Photo Stream' service on July 26, meaning users who are still using this feature will need to migrate to iCloud Photos before that date.

My Photo Stream is a free service that uploads the last 30 days of images (up to 1,000) to iCloud, making them accessible on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and PC.



