Apple Store Online launches dedicated support for SMEs in India

New Delhi, April 6 The Apple Store Online has launched a dedicated support team for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India.

According to the company, it will provide a dedicated business contact centre team to advise and support purchases of Apple hardware, software and services. that work together to give them the power and flexibility to do whatever needs doing.

"Whether you're running a startup, scale-up or an established business, Apple products and platforms are designed to keep your personal data and company information secure," said the tech giant.

The Apple team can also advise SMEs on apps to help them choose from 235,000 apps for people at work.

"Apple products are designed with powerful technology that brings out the best in every one. Discover apps for daily tasks, better customer experiences and efficient operations that help your business grow," said the company.

For SMEs, GST invoices are available when buying online and over the phone.

SMEs can also now access all the benefits of shopping at Apple Store Online in the country.

