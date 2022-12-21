Apple suppliers to invest Rs 2,800 cr in UP as iPhone maker to move more manufacturing to India
By IANS | Published: December 21, 2022 05:30 PM 2022-12-21T17:30:04+5:30 2022-12-21T17:45:15+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 21 With Apple eyeing to ramp up manufacturing in India amid Covid-related supply chain issues ...
New Delhi, Dec 21 With Apple eyeing to ramp up manufacturing in India amid Covid-related supply chain issues in China, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app