Apple suspends Search Ads on App Store in Russia

New Delhi, March 8 Apple has reportedly suspended Search Ads service on the App Store in Russia until further notice.

According to an email shared with developers, Apple Search Ads ads, that allow developers to run advertising campaigns on the App Store, have now been placed on hold in Russia amid Ukraine invasion, reports TechCrunch.

No new Search Ads campaigns will be eligible to run on the App Store in Russia for the duration of the suspension, the email read.

Apple was yet to confirm the development.

Earlier this week, Apple halted sales of all of its products in Russia. The tech giant also removed media outlets RT and Sputnik from the App Store.

The company also disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety measure.

Apple is prompting users to donate to Unicef, with banners and notices on its website and in some apps urging customers to aid Ukraine.

Apple might lose at least $3 million in iPhone sales revenue daily or $1.14 billion annually as it announced to pull out from the Russian market in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, according to reports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor