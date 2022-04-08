ASUS ROG launches Zephyrus M16 2022 edition gaming laptop at Rs. 1,79,990

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers announced a new addition to its Zephyrus series with the launch of Zephyrus M16 2022 model. “It is an addition to ASUS’ extensive gaming portfolio and is designed to uplift the competitive edge of the gamers with state-of-the-art technology to create an enriched gaming experience,” says Asus. The 2022 Zephyrus M16 can be had with up to the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H CPU along with up to the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080Ti graphics and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

The 2022 ROG Zephyrus M16 will go on sale on the 8th of April and will be available online, and offline channels at a starting price of INR 1,79,990.“With the new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, we have leveraged our unmatched expertise in design and our deep understanding of the evolving needs of the PC gaming community to deliver ace mobile processors for gamers,” Says Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India “We are confident that the newly launched ROG Zephyrus M16 will match the needs of gamers and customers constantly on the go.” The 2022 Zephyrus M16 provides a near bezel-less experience with a 94% screen-to-body that is complemented by an immersive top-of-the-line, QHD 165Hz/3ms display to deliver an expansive viewing experience. The device comes with ROG Nebula Display with Pantone® validation, offering full-spectrum color accuracy and 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness along with Dolby Vision support. As all ROG launches this year, the Zephyrus M16 2022 also comes with a MUX Switch

