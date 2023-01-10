Auto Expo 2023: List of automakers, component manufacturers participating in the 2023 edition

India's flagship motor show Auto Expo is finally returning this week after a three-years-long hiatus. The last edition of the motoring extravaganza was held in the year 2020. Scheduled to be held in the year 2022, the event was postponed due to the pandemic.The 16th edition of the Auto Expo will be held this year from January 12 to January 18 at two different places. Auto Expo Vehicles 2023 will be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, UP, while Auto Expo Components 2023 will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Here are some of the prominent automakers and component manufacturers participating in Auto Expo 2023:

Maruti Suzuki Hyundai

Tata Motors

Kia India

Toyota Kirloskar

MG Motor

Renault India

Okinawa Autotech

BYD India

Tork Motors

Hero Electric

Hop Electric Mobility

Devot Motors

MTA E-Mobility

Omega Seiki Mobility

Ashok Leyland

JBM Auto

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, and more