Auto Expo 2023: List of automakers, component manufacturers participating in the 2023 edition
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 10, 2023 12:19 PM 2023-01-10T12:19:39+5:30 2023-01-10T12:21:08+5:30
India's flagship motor show Auto Expo is finally returning this week after a three-years-long hiatus. The last edition of ...
India's flagship motor show Auto Expo is finally returning this week after a three-years-long hiatus. The last edition of the motoring extravaganza was held in the year 2020. Scheduled to be held in the year 2022, the event was postponed due to the pandemic.The 16th edition of the Auto Expo will be held this year from January 12 to January 18 at two different places. Auto Expo Vehicles 2023 will be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, UP, while Auto Expo Components 2023 will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
Here are some of the prominent automakers and component manufacturers participating in Auto Expo 2023:
Maruti Suzuki Hyundai
Tata Motors
Kia India
Toyota Kirloskar
MG Motor
Renault India
Okinawa Autotech
BYD India
Tork Motors
Hero Electric
Hop Electric Mobility
Devot Motors
MTA E-Mobility
Omega Seiki Mobility
Ashok Leyland
JBM Auto
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, and more