Avoid calls from numbers starting with +92, Whatsapp message and call

92 is the country code of which country? +92 phone numbers belong to which country? If you have any questions regarding this, we are giving you special information here. +92 code numbers are from Pakistan. As Indian mobile number starts from +91. In the same way Pakistan number starts from +92. Currently, this number is being heavily discussed. Pakistani hackers are once again active. Calls or messages are being made on WhatsApp from this number in India. Prizes, lucky draws and lotteries are being lured from +92 Code numbers.

Pakistani hackers are once again targeting the Indian public. People are being messaged and called on WhatsApp and lured with huge amounts of money and prizes. By doing this money is being withdrawn directly from the bank account. This message and call is coming from 92 series mobile number. +92 Code This number belongs to Pakistan. Many people are getting messages from this +92 319 3582281 number.

Do not receive WhatsApp messages and calls coming from +92 code numbers. Also don't reply to this. Otherwise you may get into trouble. WhatsApp contacted from +92 code mobile number immediately report or block that number.