Ayurveda’s wisdom can offer new dimensions to paediatric healthcare: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Aug 18 The wisdom provided by Ayurveda -- the ancient system of medicine -- can offer new dimensions to paediatric healthcare, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush on Monday.

The Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Ayush, organised the 30th national seminar under the theme “Management of Illness and Wellness in Paediatrics through Ayurveda”.

It aims to advance holistic paediatric healthcare by bringing together leading Ayurveda scholars, researchers, practitioners, and students.

“Ayurveda has always placed child health as the cornerstone of a flourishing society. This National Seminar is a timely initiative to highlight Ayurveda’s comprehensive approach to both illness management and wellness promotion in paediatric care. The deliberations here will enrich practitioners, researchers, and students, advancing paediatric healthcare through Ayurveda,” said Jadhav, in a written note.

Vaidya Devendra Triguna, President, Governing Body, RAV, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for elevating yoga and ayurveda globally and commended RAV for its focus on paediatric wellness.

Prof. (Dr.) Manjusha Rajagopala, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), highlighted that the Ministry of Ayush has seen tremendous growth in public trust since its inception.

She further expressed gratitude to robust government support and the dedication of Ayush professionals.

Dr. Vandana Siroha, Director, RAV, in her address, reiterated the seminar’s importance in realising the vision of “Swasth Balak, Swasth Bharat,” and underscored Ayurveda’s paediatric branch, Kaumarbhritya, for its comprehensive approach to child wellness.

The event also saw scientific presentations spotlighting evidence-based approaches in paediatric Ayurveda; interactive dialogues on preventive and promotive child healthcare.

The experts underlined that integrating time-tested practices with modern scientific validation will not only help in preventive child healthcare but also in holistically addressing emerging health challenges.

This convergence of knowledge will serve as a foundation for shaping resilient and healthier generations.

