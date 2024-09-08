Bengaluru Cyber Threat: ISRO Chief S.Somanath Lays Foundation Stone of ‘Cyber Nalanda

Cyber Nalanda’, a state-of-the-art cyber security research and development centre, the brainchild of SISA, a global forensics-driven cybersecurity solutions company, that is coming up in Bengaluru very soon. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S.Somanath laid the foundation stone of ‘Cyber Nalanda’.

The center aims to innovate and equip future professionals in the growing cybersecurity field. India's tremendous growth in the digital domain in the last couple of years has brought with it new challenges in cybersecurity. There is an urgent need for innovative approaches to address the emerging cyber threats.

Somanath said that it is essential to make a robust ecosystem for developing cyber security tools and solutions as infrastructure built over the years is vulnerable to cyber-attacks. He said, one, we need to increase the digital ecosystem and also to handle threats which are mostly from outside the country.

He said he has never been a victim of cyber fraud, like telephone spam calls but none of them succeeded due to having awareness and knowledge about it, Dr Somanath told.

According to him, at one point, security was nothing but anti-virus. "Now, as we are advancing threats are also expanding. Cyber security threat is not limited to theft of personal data alone. It is also to do with the security of the nation itself," said Somanath.

He pointed out that the various successful missions of ISRO, like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, were often commanded from across the globe, leaving them vulnerable to cyber-attacks. "So, we must strengthen the research in this domain," added Somanath.