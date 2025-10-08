Best time to invest, innovate and ‘Make in India,’: PM Modi at IMC 2025

New Delhi, Oct 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that now is the best time to invest, innovate, and ‘Make in India,’ -- highlighting the country’s growing opportunities in manufacturing, technology, and digital infrastructure.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, PM Modi emphasised India’s readiness to address global challenges and become a key player in emerging sectors like semiconductors, mobile manufacturing, and data security.

Prime Minister Modi said that any bottlenecks in the global supply chain present an opportunity for India to step in and provide solutions.

“To strengthen the country’s semiconductor capabilities, the government is working on setting up 10 semiconductor manufacturing units,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also encouraged further development in chipsets and other mobile components.

He underlined that as the world continues to generate massive amounts of data, storage security and data sovereignty will become increasingly important.

“India has the potential to become a global data hub, supported by its strong digital connectivity and affordable data -- with 1GB costing as little as a cup of tea,” Prime Minister Modi added.

The Prime Minister also stressed that digital connectivity is not a privilege or luxury, but a necessity in today’s world.

PM Modi credited India’s democratic setup, welcoming approach, and ease of doing business for making the country an investor-friendly destination.

Reflecting on the past decade, PM Modi highlighted the importance of a modern legal framework to support India’s rapid digital and technological transformation.

The Prime Minister added that India’s innovators and industries carry a greater responsibility, and that startups will play a big role in driving growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.

“From manufacturing to electronics and semiconductors, India has ample opportunities and energy to lead in the global technology landscape,” the Prime Minister stated.

PM Modi also stressed that the country is ramping up reforms, making this the ideal time for investment, innovation, and building a strong, self-reliant India.

