BetterPlace, UP govt to make over 1 lakh frontline workers job-ready by 2025

Bengaluru, March 18 BetterPlace, Asia’s largest SaaS and horizontal platform for frontline workforce management, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government’s Department of Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, to upskill and make more than 1 lakh frontline workers job-ready by 2025.

In a move to foster gender diversity, the company in a statement said, it aims to focus on measures to upskill more and more women by creating content specifically designed for them, it said. The company noted that the new cohort comprises a minimum of 25 per cent of women workers.

“Our core priority since day zero has been to improve opportunities, increase the employee competencies and widen the work horizons for frontline workforce in India,” said Pravin Agarwala, Group CEO and Co-founder, BetterPlace, in a statement.

Pravin said that together with the UP Government, the company will work “under a four-step approach of identifying the skill gaps, tailoring comprehensive training programmes to address the same, evaluating the effectiveness of the programme, and assisting with job placements for the programme participants”.

“This initiative is poised to chart out the economic development of Uttar Pradesh by supplying a pool of skilled individuals who can meet the demands of various industries and is part of the roadmap to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy,” added M. Devraj, Principal Secretary, Vocational Education and Skill Development Department, Uttar Pradesh.

In the last 3 years, BetterPlace has upskilled over 3.4 million people on its platform. The platform has over 30 million frontline workers and is India’s largest full-stack tech platform for frontline workforce management.

