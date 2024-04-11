BGMI Server Down: Users Report on Twitter as They Encounter Connectivity Issues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 11, 2024 12:09 PM2024-04-11T12:09:33+5:302024-04-11T12:15:49+5:30
Reports have emerged on Twitter indicating that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) servers are currently experiencing downtime, as highlighted by users.
BGMI Server Down?#bgmipic.twitter.com/GMCNQypmnW— Abhishek Bansal (@Abhishek_ban23) April 11, 2024
Server didn't response bgmi server down 😂#bgmiserverdown#bgmibanpic.twitter.com/7xoF9lPqlU— Sunny Bhagat (@xtwiter918) April 11, 2024
#bgmi down. Request timeout displaying continuously.— Deepak kumar (@dipkkmr) April 11, 2024
#bgmi#battlegroundindia#pubg— Reddy456 (@Reddy4563) April 11, 2024
Bgmi down or bgmi banned in India??
[PC] Emotes issue sharing— PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) April 11, 2024
We are currently investigating an issue where the possessed Emotes cannot be seen in the Customize tab.
We apologize for the inconvenience caused and will try to fix the issue as soon as possible.
Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently under investigation for an issue pertaining to possessed Emotes not being visible in the Customize tab. Players have reported this inconvenience, prompting developers to address the matter urgently. An apology has been issued for any inconvenience caused, with efforts underway to rectify the issue promptly.