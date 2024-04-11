BGMI Server Down: Users Report on Twitter as They Encounter Connectivity Issues

Reports have emerged on Twitter indicating that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) servers are currently experiencing downtime, as highlighted by users.

#bgmi down. Request timeout displaying continuously. — Deepak kumar (@dipkkmr) April 11, 2024

[PC] Emotes issue sharing



We are currently investigating an issue where the possessed Emotes cannot be seen in the Customize tab.



We apologize for the inconvenience caused and will try to fix the issue as soon as possible. — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) April 11, 2024

#bgmi down. Request timeout displaying continuously. — Deepak kumar (@dipkkmr) April 11, 2024

Also Read| Twitter Down for Some Users in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently under investigation for an issue pertaining to possessed Emotes not being visible in the Customize tab. Players have reported this inconvenience, prompting developers to address the matter urgently. An apology has been issued for any inconvenience caused, with efforts underway to rectify the issue promptly.