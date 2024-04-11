BGMI Server Down: Users Report on Twitter as They Encounter Connectivity Issues

Reports have emerged on Twitter indicating that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) servers are currently experiencing downtime, as highlighted by users.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently under investigation for an issue pertaining to possessed Emotes not being visible in the Customize tab. Players have reported this inconvenience, prompting developers to address the matter urgently. An apology has been issued for any inconvenience caused, with efforts underway to rectify the issue promptly.

