Twitter Down for Some Users in India

On Thursday, Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) experienced a significant outage starting at approximately 10:41 am, adding to a string of disruptions this year for the widely-used microblogging platform. The incident rendered X entirely non-functional, leaving users unable to post tweets or access any pages on the service.

As per the Live Outage map provided by outage trackers, users across India reported experiencing difficulties with X, with notable concentrations of issues noted in cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, among others.

This occurrence follows a recent brief outage on Meta-owned platforms WhatsApp and Instagram earlier this month, lasting for approximately an hour. In March, a significant outage affected Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads, during which users reported being unable to access the apps for nearly two hours.