Boosting business efficiency: PhonePe’s PG Solutions help SMEs, MSMEs to scale

New Delhi, June 27 On the occasion of World MSME Day, demonstrating a deep commitment to supporting the backbone of the Indian economy, PhonePe Payment Gateway (PG) on Thursday shared that it is already working with more than half of MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) in Tier 2 cities and beyond to enable PG solutions.

This focus on empowering regional businesses fosters inclusive growth, helping these businesses scale faster.

While most payment gateways charge a standard transaction fee of 2 per cent, PhonePe PG has a special offer for new merchants to onboard for free, with no hidden charges, setup fees, or annual maintenance fees.

Additionally, PhonePe PG is reliable, ensures 100 per cent uptime for merchants, and comes with the industry's best success rates. It proactively detects downtimes and ensures stable success rates of transactions with real-time instrument health-tracking capability.

"On this World MSME Day, PhonePe PG reiterates its unwavering commitment to empowering MSMEs and SMEs across India. We understand the unique challenges faced by businesses in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and beyond.

"We have a unique offering of zero transaction cost for the first three months since onboarding, to ensure more SMEs/MSMEs can adapt and use the convenience and security that payment gateways provide. For PhonePe PG, the commitment is to continue unlocking growth potential for businesses nationwide and contributing to a more vibrant national economy," he added.

The PhonePe PG is also preferred by merchants as it comes with a hassle-free, no-code setup for effortless integration across all platforms. It is compliant and ensures 100 per cent secure transactions. MSMEs can also use Payments Link Solutions to collect payments easily through links that can be generated and shared with customers.

They can send their customers payment links via WhatsApp, Instagram, SMS, email, or any other platform of their choice to collect payments with ease.

To enable deeper connect with its merchants, PhonePe PG has also been running regular SME Connect Sessions across Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

The Connect sessions for SMEs are part of a multi-city initiative by PhonePe which is planned across emerging cities. They provide a platform for senior leadership and key decision-makers across SMEs to delve into optimising their online presence and leverage tech innovations to grow their business.

PhonePe PG also recently announced the launch of its referral programme. PhonePe PG Partner Programme is designed for anyone helping a business grow online.

As a referral partner, they can refer their clients to accept online payments from their customers and accelerate business growth. The programme offers businesses one of the most competitive commission rates in the industry, which is applicable for every transaction, helping significantly boost their referral earnings.

