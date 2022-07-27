Bora Purple colorway of Samsung Galaxy S22 releases, available on August 10

For several Galaxy S iterations, including the Lilac Purple Galaxy S9 and the Orchid Gray Galaxy S8, Samsung has used the hue purple. Now, a new shade known as "Bora Purple" is giving the Galaxy S22 (only the small one) the purple treatment.

According to GSM Arena, the colour is called "purple purple" because the word "bora" in Korean means "purple." The shiny aluminium frame is painted the same colour as the matte-finished glass.

This distinguishes it from the Violet colour, which was one of the first colours available only on Samsung's website (that one has a gold frame and camera bump). The colour of the glass and the frame are matched, and it is closer to pink gold.

On August 10, the same day the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are revealed, the Samsung Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple will be available. Selected stores and Samsung's website will sell the new colourway. It will cost the same as the other colours, or USD 800 in the US and Euro 850 in Europe.

"With its pastel and neutral tones, Bora Purple embodies optimism and a sense of calm. It will unfold your world with the power of choice. Whether you're a K-pop star or a lifelong purple lover, the Galaxy S22 Bora Purple was made for you. We are excited to introduce Bora Purple, first for the S22 but also for exciting new Galaxy devices later this year," said Sonia Chang, VP of Global Brand Marketing Group, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, as reported by GSM Arena.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor