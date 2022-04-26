Bose unveils premium soundbar with Dolby Atmos in India

New Delhi, April 26 In a bid to woo party lovers, audio wearable giant Bose on Tuesday launched its new Smart Soundbar 900 with in-built Dolby Atmos speaker for the Indian consumers.

Priced at Rs 104,900, the new soundbar is available across various online and offline platforms.

"The Smart Soundbar 900 puts you in the center of your music or movies in an entirely new way.

Featuring 'HDMI eARC', the Soundbar 900 connects to a TV with just one cable and packs all its technology in a gorgeous single enclosure. It features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.

The Bose 'PhaseGuide' technology allows 'pinning' distinct sound to the right and left where there are no speakers.

The company said that the Soundbar 900 works seamlessly and wirelessly with Bose Bass modules and rear speakers for a more complete home theatre experience.

The Soundbar 900 is said to be 2.3-inch high, just over 4-inch deep, and 41-inch long. It features and oval-shaped design, wraparound metal grille, tight seams, clean lines, and a polished, impact-resistant tempered glass top. It fits beautifully under televisions 50-inch or larger.

The company mentioned that the Bose Music app helps with pairing, personalisation and updates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor