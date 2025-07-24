BSNL Launches 'All Rounder' Rs 599 Plan With 84-Day Validity, 3GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calling

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) constantly updates its services with the latest offers to ensure that customers do not switch to Jio or Airtel. This time, BSNL has launched an impressive new plan that offers long validity, substantial data, and benefits related to calling and SMS.

It is worth noting that the price hike in recharge plans by private telecom companies last July served as a turning point for BSNL. Since then, BSNL has registered continuous profits over the last two quarters, and now the company aims to maintain this momentum.

New BSNL All-Rounder Plan

BSNL's Rs 599 all-rounder plan is quite unique. It has a long validity of 84 days. Users will get 3 GB of internet data per day for 84 days, totalling 252 GB. Additionally, the plan includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. BSNL named this all-special plan the "All Rounder."

Looking for a value-packed plan? BSNL ₹599 covers it all! Get 3GB/Day, Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day for 84 Days.

Your search for the perfect prepaid plan ends here!



Recharge via:

BSNL Website: https://t.co/yDeFrwKDl1

Or

BSNL SelfCare App: https://t.co/VhxSGSUYPF#BSNL… pic.twitter.com/MGmB0KCmh4 — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) July 21, 2025

Please note that this plan is exclusively available through BSNL's official website or mobile app. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, BSNL has something for you as well.

The company has also announced an affordable unlimited plan on its X account. For just Rs 249, users will get 45 days of validity. This plan includes 2 GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day, totalling 90 GB of data.

In addition to these benefits, this Rs 249 plan also provides access to the BSNL BiTV OTT app, which features over 400 live TV channels. Thus, for just Rs 249, customers can enjoy high-speed internet, unlimited calls, and OTT content daily.