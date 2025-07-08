Budget Friendly AI Smartphone Just At Rs 5,000 Launched in India; Check Feature

AI+ has launched two affordable smartphones (Pulse and Nova 5G) in India. Both these phones will be available at the price of feature phones. Former Realme CEO and Next Quantum founder Madhav Seth has launched both these phones in India under the AI+ brand, with prices starting at Rs 4,999. AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G have features like 5000mAh battery, 50MP camera. AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G have been launched in two storage variants. Both these phones can be purchased from e-commerce website Flipkart. The AI+ Pulse is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB. Its starting price is Rs 4,999, while the top variant is Rs 6,999.

The AI+ Nova 5G has been launched in 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB. Its starting price is Rs 7,999. So, its top variant comes for Rs 9,999. The special thing about both these AI+ phones is that you will get AI features for less than Rs 10,000. The first sale of both these phones will be held on July 12. The company is offering a limited discount of Rs 500 on the purchase of the phone.

AI+Pulse: This cheap smartphone comes with a 6.745-inch HD+ display. It will support 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 450 nits. This phone comes with Unisoc T615 processor, 5000mAh powerful battery. It will support up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone's storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. AI dual camera is available on the back of the phone. It has a 50MP main camera and a secondary camera. A 5MP camera is available for selfies.

AI+ Nova 5G: This affordable 5G smartphone also features a 6.745-inch HD+ display. It will also support a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Unisoc T8200 5G processor and a powerful 5000mAh battery. It will support up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Its storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. It will also have an AI dual camera on the back, which will have a 50MP main and a secondary camera. It will have a 5MP camera for selfies.