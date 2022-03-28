BYJU'S sets up edtech subsidiary in Doha

New Delhi, March 28 BYJU'S on Monday announced a new partnership with QIA, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, to launch a new edtech business and state-of-the-art research centre in Doha.

The new entity in Doha will drive research and innovation to create cutting-edge learning solutions customised for students in the MENA region.

"We are excited to partner with QIA in this next phase of expansion, development and building new innovations in learning in the MENA region. Together we hope to achieve stronger development outcomes. With a sustained focus on creating life-long value for our learners, this partnership with QIA is a significant step in realising our vision," Raveendran said in a statement.

As per the MoU, QIA and BYJU'S will initially work together to set the stage for the MENA-focused online education business. The new entity, which will be a wholly owned subsidiary of BYJU'S in Qatar, will introduce BYJU'S personalised and innovative learning offerings to the region.

"QIA is proud to help enable the development of innovative education technology platforms in the MENA region to inspire children to learn. QIA has a strong focus on investing in leading innovators globally and we want to help drive the creation of new technologies that have a positive impact on society," Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA noted.

BYJU'S has also been announced as an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Through this partnership, BYJU'S will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks, emblem, and assets, and run unique promotions to connect with passionate football fans around the world.

It will also create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of a multifaceted activation plan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor