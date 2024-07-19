Centre issues advisory on Microsoft Windows outage

New Delhi, July 19 The Centre on Friday issued an advisory on the outage of Microsoft Windows owing to CrowdStrike agent 'Falcon Sensor' update.

Union Minister for Railways, I&B, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnav informed about the advisory on X social media platform, saying “CERT-In advisory on the outage of Microsoft”.

The CERT-In said it has been reported that Windows hosts related to Crowd strike agent "Falcon Sensor" are facing outages and getting crashed due to a recent update received in the product.

The concerned Windows hosts are experiencing a "Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)" related to Falcon Sensor.

"The issues occurred in the latest update of CrowdStrike and the changes have been reverted by the CrowdStrike Team," said the cyber security agency, suggesting steps for customers to mitigate the issue.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told IANS that he hopes Microsoft will restore its services soon. "Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Suite are used by millions of Indians. Any disruption on this platform disrupts the business and operations of many companies. The government will work with Microsoft to ensure that services are restored as soon as possible," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor