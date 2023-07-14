Chandrayaan-3 mission launched

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched into space by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-III) on July 14. Over 200 school students arrived at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14 to witness the launch of ISRO’s much anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Covering over 300,000 km, it will reach the moon in the coming weeks..It should be mentioned here that the mission is expected to be supportive to future interplanetary missions. Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. Friday's (July 14) mission follows Chandrayaan-2 where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.