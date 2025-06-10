ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Faces Widespread Outage Across Globe; Users Report Error Messages

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT is down as users report a massive outage, leaving them unable to access the chatbot. Thousands of users have reported facing issues, and the platform remains inaccessible for all. Users have not just faced issues on ChatGPT, there are also problems reported on AI tools including APIs and Sora. The issue has been ongoing for about two hours, according to OpenAI.

This follows an outage during early April. Users had connected this outage to the rush of Ghibli image generation feature that took the internet by storm. The trend had both spiked users and also caused a crash on April 2.In India, 82 per cent of the complaints were linked directly to ChatGPT’s core functionality, while 14 per cent of users reported issues with the mobile application, and four per cent cited problems with the API integration.

The outage has not been limited to India alone. In the United States, more than 900 users reported similar issues shortly after 2:49 PM IST. A majority of the affected users — 93 per cent — encountered problems using ChatGPT, while six per cent faced app-related difficulties, and one per cent reported trouble logging in. OpenAI has not yet provided a timeline for resolution, and the San Francisco-based tech giant has yet to issue an official statement addressing the cause of the outage. Users across social media platforms have voiced their frustration, with many relying on the tool for professional, academic, and personal use.



