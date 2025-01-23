ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Shows Bad Gateway, Users Report Glitches in Accessing
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 23, 2025 05:38 PM2025-01-23T17:38:51+5:302025-01-23T17:39:24+5:30
ChatGPT is currently experiencing widespread service disruptions, preventing users from accessing the chatbot and their conversation history. While OpenAI ...
ChatGPT is currently experiencing widespread service disruptions, preventing users from accessing the chatbot and their conversation history. While OpenAI has not publicly acknowledged the issue, independent outage monitoring services like Downdetector are reporting a significant surge in user complaints.
ChatGPT seems to be down at the moment— Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) January 23, 2025
Bad gateway - The web server reported a bad gateway error pic.twitter.com/7vqI49AxGw
ちょっとーーーーーーー💦— ろん✨AI×在宅の稼ぎ方✨BPO運営ディレクター (@ron_affi) January 23, 2025
ChatGPT落ちてるよね!?????
ひょぉ😱ChatGPT頼りの仕事があって、あと3時間で仕上げなくちゃいけないのにー…
Geminiでいくか…ChatGPTが好きなんだけどなー pic.twitter.com/330bN2KHYr
Chat GPT is down. #ChatGPTdownpic.twitter.com/pJJhZ7zd6n— Mrunal (@MrunalKalbande) January 23, 2025