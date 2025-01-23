ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Shows Bad Gateway, Users Report Glitches in Accessing

ChatGPT is currently experiencing widespread service disruptions, preventing users from accessing the chatbot and their conversation history. While OpenAI has not publicly acknowledged the issue, independent outage monitoring services like Downdetector are reporting a significant surge in user complaints.

Bad gateway - The web server reported a bad gateway error pic.twitter.com/7vqI49AxGw — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) January 23, 2025