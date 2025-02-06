ChatGPT Down: Users Complain on X as OpenAI's Chatbot Shows 'Internal Server Error'

OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT faced an 'internal server error' across users globally. Several users took social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to report outages. According to the outrage tracking website Downdetector.in, over 900 users form India reported ChatGPT down for them on Thursday, February 6.

Most of the users face outages using the ChatGPT mobile application. According to the Downdetector data, 98% of users faced accessing ChatGPT's mobile app, 1% faced down using the mobile site and another 1% faced technical glitches using the desktop website.

ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/Qt3YJf29Yr — Mschiff Tiff (@3STARRGRAPHICS) February 6, 2025

However, there is no official confirmation from OpenAI regarding the outage.