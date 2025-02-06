ChatGPT Down: Users Complain on X as OpenAI's Chatbot Shows 'Internal Server Error'
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 6, 2025 10:12 AM2025-02-06T10:12:37+5:302025-02-06T10:12:41+5:30
OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT faced an 'internal server error' across users globally. Several users took social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to report outages. According to the outrage tracking website Downdetector.in, over 900 users form India reported ChatGPT down for them on Thursday, February 6.
Looks like #chatgpt is down.. @OpenAI@samapic.twitter.com/nYTkQP5qfV— ZaybAli (@ZaybAliOfficial) February 6, 2025
Most of the users face outages using the ChatGPT mobile application. According to the Downdetector data, 98% of users faced accessing ChatGPT's mobile app, 1% faced down using the mobile site and another 1% faced technical glitches using the desktop website.
ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/Qt3YJf29Yr— Mschiff Tiff (@3STARRGRAPHICS) February 6, 2025
However, there is no official confirmation from OpenAI regarding the outage.