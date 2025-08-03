ChatGPT may face capacity crunches ahead of GPT-5 launch: Sam Altman

New Delhi, Aug 3 US artificial intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called for patience from ChatGPT users, noting that the upcoming feature launches and new model releases could cause "probable hiccups and capacity crunches".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman wrote, “We have a ton of stuff to launch over the next couple of months -- new models, products, features, and more. Please bear with us through some probable hiccups and capacity crunches. Although it may be slightly choppy, we think you'll really love what we've created for you!”

Although Altman did not specify which specific new models he was referring to, multiple reports indicated that OpenAI planned to release its GPT-5 model in early August. The new state-of-the-art GPT-5 model is touted to be the first-ever LLM by the ChatGPT maker to feature unified reasoning capabilities, eliminating the need for users to select a reasoning model from the model picker for higher reasoning tasks.

OpenAI also announced plans to release its first-ever open-weights model this month.

The new GPT-5 model is claimed to have the ability to determine when to engage in extended reasoning and when not to. In a recent podcast with The Verge, Altman teased new capabilities of GPT-5, noting that the model had helped him answer a difficult email that he should have been able to handle but couldn't.

"I was testing our new model and I got a question. I got emailed a question that I didn't quite understand. I put it in the model. This GPT5 answered it perfectly and I really kind of sat back in my chair and I was just like oh man...I got over it quickly," he said.

“I felt like useless relative to the AI in this thing that I felt like I should have been able to do and I couldn't and it was really hard, but the AI just did it like that.” he added

Earlier in the year, Altman announced that GPT-5 free tier users will get unlimited chats at the standard intelligence setting, while Chat GPT Plus subscribers gained the ability to run GPT-5 at a higher level of intelligence, while Pro subscribers can run the latest model at an “even higher level of intelligence.”

