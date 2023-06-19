Chinese display makers team up to invalidate Samsung OLED patent: Report

San Francisco, June 19 Some Chinese display manufacturers have teamed up to invalidate Samsung Display OLED patent, the media reported.

Those Chinese manufacturers are going against Samsung Display in the US due to the company's past attempts to prevent the importation of third-party displays that might be infringing on its innovations, reports SamMobile.

BOE, CSOT, Tianma and Visionox have together filed a trial for patent invalidation with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The four Chinese display manufacturers are specifically attacking one patented technologyOrganic Light Emitting Display (OLED) Device Pixel Circuit and Driving Method owned by Samsung Display.

"This is one of the patents Samsung Display included in its investigation with the US International Trade Commission in December when the company fought against imports of OLED panels that infringe on its patents and technologies," the report said.

In essence, rather than taking legal action against Chinese producers who infringed its patent, the South Korean firm decided to stop importers from bringing those panels into the US, the report added.



