Cloud-based travel tech platform Spotnana raises $75 mn

New Delhi, July 26 Cloud-based travel technology provider Spotnana on Tuesday said it has raised $75 million in its Series B funding round led by Durable Capital Partners LP.

Founded by Sarosh Waghmar and Shikhar Agarwal, the platform has raised over $100 million in two years, doubling its employee to over 200 people and the majority of them work in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

"The infrastructure that has been in place for decades puts huge barriers between suppliers and travelers. We provide an open platform that enables the entire travel ecosystem to work together to deliver unparalleled travel experiences," said CEO Waghmar.

The latest round saw participation from existing investors Madrona Venture Group, Blank Ventures, ICONIQ Growth, and Mubadala Capital.

The new funding will enable Spotnana to accelerate hiring and drive faster adoption of its travel-as-a-service platform, which provides a single cloud-based technology stack to corporations, travel management companies, suppliers, and technology providers.

"We're bringing together engineers from Microsoft, Google, and other technology leaders to build a new high-performance infrastructure for travel that leverages massive data volumes and artificial intelligence to support hundreds of millions of travelers per year," said CTO Agarwal.

Spotnana is accelerating innovation throughout the travel industry by enabling everyone to benefit from the power of cloud computing, microservices, an open platform, and open application programming interfaces (APIs), he added.

