Community participation foundation of early disease detection and surveillance: Dr V K Paul

New Delhi, Nov 21 Community participation is the foundation of early disease detection, surveillance, and can ensure pandemic preparedness, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, on Friday.

Speaking at the two-day National One Health Mission Assembly 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Paul called the One Health mission a Jan andolan and called for “community participation”. He stated that with a whole-of-society approach and grassroots preparedness, the mission will be a success.

“India’s progress in One Health relies on a strong whole-of-government approach that advances a healthier and more resilient future. Community participation remains central to this effort. The media plays a crucial role in shaping public understanding and addressing misinformation, while our law-and-order systems serve as vital force multipliers during emergencies. Strengthening these partnerships will ensure timely, trusted, and coordinated action when it matters most,” said Paul.

“Community engagement is the foundation of early disease detection, surveillance, and rapid response, and highlighted that community-led mobilisation was one of India’s greatest strengths during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Paul stressed the need to extend One Health preparedness to the grassroots, where frontline workers, local governments, and communities form the first line of defence.

Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR, urged the need to “build diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines for future outbreaks” with speed.

“We need science, technology, and development to work in unison.

The deliberations concluded with a shared recognition that One Health is essential to achieving the national vision of Viksit Bharat. By advancing scientific excellence, enabling cross-sectoral cooperation, and strengthening preparedness across all levels of the system, India continues to move towards a safer and more resilient future.

