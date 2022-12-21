Crypto Community Break Away From Exchanges, Trust Wallet Token (TWT) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Reap The Benefits

As the crypto community looks for alternatives to traditional exchanges, Trust Wallet Token (TWT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have emerged as leaders of the pack. ORBN, in particular, has gained significant attention during its presale after rallying 655%, entering phase 3, and cementing its status as a promising new investment opportunity.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token produced by Trust Wallet, a popular mobile wallet for storing Ethereum and other ERC-20 tokens. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) began trading on Binance in the middle of January 2021, and its price has since skyrocketed. The Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native money within the Trust Wallet application. Investors can use the Trust Wallet Token (TWT) to unlock services like investment discounts within the Trust Wallet app. Trust Wallet is one of the most popular Ethereum and ERC-20 token storage mobile wallets. If Trust Wallet continues to gain popularity, widespread adoption of the Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is possible.

Following the browser extension announcement in November 2022, the Trust Wallet Token (TWT) price increased by more than 100 percent in one week. It maintained this position longer to achieve a new all-time high of more than $2.7 per unit. Trust Wallet Token displayed early indications of what it had in store for its holders if the market becomes favorable once more.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is currently light-years ahead of the market, having gained 159% in the past year alone and selling for $1.92 per token.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol is a new and revolutionary DeFi platform that facilitates the creation of funding rounds with fractional, equity-based NFTs for investors and startups.By utilizing Orbeon protocol, startups can launch NFTs that reflect equity in their company. To make these NFTs accessible to average investors, they are fractionally split for as little as $1. As a result of the Orbion Protocol, entrepreneurs can raise capital more quickly and with less risk. Instead of relying on venture capitalists, companies can raise funds from a group of investors who are genuinely invested in their products. This diversifies their funding sources and prevents them from depending on a single investor. Orbeon protocol places a heavy emphasis on security. ORBN removes the potential of rug-pulling, a prevalent issue in the NFT community. All Orbeon NFTs are equipped with "fill or kill" capability, which safeguards investors. Investors receive a full refund if a company fails to accomplish its funding goal or is shown to be fraudulent.With so many advantages, analysts predict that the price of ORBN, the project's native token, may climb by 6000%. Already at $0.0302, after rallying 655% in the first two phases of the presale.

