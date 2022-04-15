Cyberpunk 2077 sales climb to 18 mn

San Francisco, April 15 CD Projekt has said that Cyberpunk 2077 sales have climbed to 18 million copies, up from 13.7 million at the game's launch in December 2020.

Meanwhile, 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' has now over 40 million copies sold. The 'Witcher' franchise as a whole has crossed 65 million copies sold, meaning sales of the first two games total over 25 million copies sold, reports Windows Central.

Previously, CD Projekt shared that 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' had reached 30 million copies sold as of April 2021, meaning the game has gone on to sell another 10 million copies in the last year.

CD Projekt RED is currently working on an expansion to Cyberpunk 2077.

The company is also working on a new Witcher game using Unreal Engine 5, though the development of the latter is very early and little is known at this time, outside of a teaser image featuring a Lynx medallion and the fact that this game is supposed to begin a "new saga".

Following criticism at launch regarding the game's poor technical performance, CD Projekt RED released an Xbox Series X|S and PS5 update for Cyberpunk 2077 back in February 2022.

A similar current-generation update for 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' was recently delayed, with CD Projekt RED moving the update from Saber Interactive to in-house development, the report said.

CD Projekt RED is also continuing work on other unknown projects, including with its recently-acquired subsidiary, Boston-based studio The Molasses Flood, it added.

