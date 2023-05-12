Dell launches 2 new Alienware gaming laptops in India

New Delhi, May 12 Dell Technologies on Friday launched two new Alienware m16 and x14 R2 gaming laptops in India.

The Alienware m16 and x14 R2 are priced at Rs 1,84,990 and Rs 2,06,990, respectively, and are available to purchase from the company's official website, online and offline stores starting May 12.

"Designed for today's pro-gamers and enthusiasts, our diverse range of Alienware and G-series devices are go-to for gaming," Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, India, said in a statement.

The new laptops feature the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs.

With a 16:10 display aspect ratio, both laptops come equipped with the iconic Legend 3.0 design, advanced Alienware Cryo-tech thermal architecture, and the redesigned Alienware Command Centre 6.0 to provide gamers with superior features in compact form factors, according to the company.

Moreover, the company said that the m16 supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and up to 9TB of storage along with four M.2 SSD slots for fast booting speeds.

The Alienware x14 R2 encompasses a 165Hz QHD+ display that offers the best charging capabilities along with the lightning fast Express Charge as well as Type-C support for convenient portable gaming.

