DoT Introduces New '160' Series to Combat Fraud and Unsolicited Calls

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has implemented measures to prevent fraud by introducing a new 10-digit number series beginning with '160'. This series will be used for messaging by central and state governments, banks, insurance companies, pension providers, credit card companies, and investment advisors, with the goal of improving transparency and accountability while addressing the problem of unsolicited consumer contacts and fraud.

The rules, however, do not cover sectors like real estate or utilities such as electricity or gas supply companies. The purpose of this action is to reduce unwanted calls and also prevent fraud by allowing consumers to verify if a call or message is from a regulated entity.

The telecom service provider must secure a commitment from the requester to use the 160 series number solely for service and transactional voice calls in accordance with the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCPR), 2018. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is confident that by implementing a standardized numbering system, customers will be less likely to fall victim to fraudulent entities who attempt to solicit investments or obtain sensitive personal information. Furthermore, the government and regulators are considering imposing increased penalties for unsolicited calls.